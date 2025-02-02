Justin Baldoni Updates His Lawsuit; Accuses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of Plotting Against Him For Months

Justin Baldoni claims to have new proof against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid the ongoing legal battles between the It Ends With Us co-stars. The director has accused the couple of plotting against him, months before Lively filed her surprise lawsuit against Baldoni on Christmas.

According to new documents obtained by TMZ, Baldoni alleges that the "malicious and reckless" defamation of his character began as early as October 31. His legal team claims that the proof of their alleged plotting lies in the metadata from The New York Times article about the Green Lantern actress’s lawsuit against him.

Baldoni’s attorneys state that observers of the article found references to a “message-embed-generator” dating back to October 31. In simple terms, the Five Feet Apart director alleges that the media outlet started building the defamatory article against him months before the lawsuit was made public.

Baldoni and his legal team believe this discovery is significant to their case because it would strip away the legal protection that Lively, The New York Times, and other "Lively Parties" were relying on to “protect their malicious acts of defamation.”

The Jane the Virgin actor is suing The New York Times for $250 million, in addition to his $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and her husband, accusing them of using doctored text messages to support their claims.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ that the decision to update the lawsuit was a “logical” move due to the overwhelming new evidence that had come to light. He alleged that the evidence corroborated what they had suspected all along — that Lively and her team colluded to defame Baldoni for months for “purely egotistical” reasons.

Freedman further claimed that the actress and her team were not only involved in the alleged smear campaign against Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios but were also the ones who initiated it.

Lively’s legal team has yet to comment on these allegations. Stay tuned!