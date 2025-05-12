Justin Baldoni Returns to Social Media For THIS Surprising Reason Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle; Know Details

Justin Baldoni got active on social media for the first time since his legal battle with It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively began. Baldoni logged back in to pay tribute to his mom on Mother's Day.

On May 11, Baldoni shared a photo of his family on Instagram, honoring his wife Emily and his mother. "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother’s Day to all," wrote Baldoni on Instagram.

He thanked his mother for instilling their family with a faith foundation and complimented his wife for being a living testament to it, observing how their kids are being raised under that love.

Baldoni wed Emily in 2013 and has two kids: daughter Maiya, age 9, and son Maxwell, age 7. Emily frequently shares photos of their home life and posted a sweet birthday tribute to Baldoni earlier this year.

His mother, Sharon, has also publicly expressed her support, singing the praises of her son's integrity during challenging times. Sharon posted a birthday message to her son on Instagram, captioning, "Life has its moments and also its surprises - as you keep your integrity through it all, justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy birthday, my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."

This Mother's Day post comes as a rare public word from Baldoni, 41, who had been keeping a low profile since trouble with the law first arose with his former co-star. The Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and accused him of several misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us, which has become a never-ending legal war.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been counter-suing each other since December 2024. Lively, 37, sued Baldoni and others for harassment and retaliation on the set of the controversial movie. Baldoni denied the allegations strongly and countered with a $400 million lawsuit.

In his suit, the actor-director accused Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and other parties such as The New York Times, Reynolds' publicist, etc., of extortion and defamation. Lively's lawyers have dismissed his countersuit as unfounded and a revenge act. Both parties have stood their ground as the case continues.

Whereas Baldoni has taken a break from public outings, being with his family on the island of Hawaii, Lively continues to stay in the limelight. She was present at affairs such as Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary with her husband and the premiere of Another Simple Favor with co-star Anna Kendrick.

Lively also made an appearance at the TIME100 gala. There, she made a veiled reference to personal issues without mentioning the lawsuit itself. Even with media scrutiny, she has kept quiet about the case.

Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni's trial is tentatively scheduled for March 2026.

