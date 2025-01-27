Justin Baldoni’s Wife Breaks Silence for the First Time Amid Legal Battle Between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us Director: 'I’d Choose...'

Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily Baldoni, breaks silence for the first time since the Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director’s legal battle. The movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel has been making headlines over the spur of controversies revolving around the cinematic piece.

After the digital release of the movie, Lively went on to file a lawsuit against her co-star and the director of the film, Justin Baldoni, on the grounds of sexual harassment.

Jane the Virgin star too filed a countersuit against the actress and her husband for allegedly trying to ban Baldoni from attending the premiere of the movie.

While the case is ongoing, the filmmaker’s wife shared a picture of the family on the occasion of the Baldoni celebrating his birthday. Emily posted a photo of her kissing her husband while their two kids were surrounded for a hug.

Alongside a heartfelt post, Emily penned an adorable caption, which read, "Happy birthday, my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”

The filmmaker’s wife has not yet said anything over the case publicly. Meanwhile, for the lawsuit filed by the actress, Lively has hoped that strict actions will be taken against people running a smear campaign against her.

The actress stated, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

While the actor-director has denied the allegations, he claimed that filing a case against him was an attempt by the Age of Adeline actress to “fix” her negative reputation.

