Justin Baldoni’s Camp Thinks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Gag Order Attempt Is 'Unbelievable' and 'Grossly Unfair'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds requested a gag order for Justin Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman due to improper conduct over releasing unedited It Ends With Us footage. Baldoni’s camp has responded to the order request for the first time since its filing.

Sources told Page Six that the Five Feet Apart director found it “grossly unfair” that the couple has requested a judge to prohibit the attorney from talking to the media after Lively’s sexual harassment allegations were published by the New York Times.

According to the sources, the Jane The Virgin actor is angry over the pair’s “unbelievable” motion against his attorney who was merely defending his client against the Green Lantern actress’s alleged “takedown campaign.”

Through the protective order, Lively and Reynolds would prohibit Freedman from releasing discovery materials regarding the case to the press. The letter sent to Judge Lewis J. Liman alleged that the attorney could “taint the jury pool” with his comments before the harassment case could make it to the court.

As reported by several media outlets, the letter stated that Lively’s counsel gave repeated caution to Freedman to maintain professional conduct and follow the rules and regulations of federal litigation. But the attorney kept giving interviews, appearing on podcasts, leaked information, issued inflammatory written statements in favor of his client.

The statement claimed that he gave interviews to Hollywood press and tabloid media “every day” since the Gossip Girl alum filed the lawsuit. He most recently released a 10-minute-long video of Lively and Baldoni on the sets of their film.

The onscreen duo was seen slow dancing and possibly improvising lines in the scene. Lively’s attorney gave context to the footage in a statement to Page Six, claiming that Baldoni was “attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.”

They alleged that the director improvised the entire scene without any discussion or consent in advance and the absence of an intimacy coordinator. They further accused Freedman of unethically attempting to manipulate the public by releasing the evidence to the media rather than at the court.