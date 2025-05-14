Justin Bieber Under Millions in Debt to Former Manager Scooter Braun? Here's What We Know Amid Singer's Mental Health Concerns

In the new update related to Justin Bieber, an extensive investigation done by TMZ delved deep into the money-related issue between the singer and his former manager, Scooter Braun. It revealed that the singer seemingly owes Braun millions!

When his Justice tour concluded in 2022, many sources with direct knowledge told the publication that Bieber was "broke". The outlet reported that the singer owed the concert promoter, AEG, USD 24 million as he received USD 40 million upfront, and the singer reportedly pulled the plug early on.

Braun's company, Hybe, reportedly agreed to pay the Purpose artist’s debt, and the singer signed a note promising to pay his company back over a decade's period. The musician paid one installment and then stopped, according to the outlet.

Sources close to Braun revealed to the publication that they were informed that Bieber didn't have money. Sources close to the singer shared that his business manager, Lou Taylor, dug into the books and concluded that Braun was grossly overpaid in commissions by USD 26 million.

Later, Hybe’s internal audit reportedly determined that Braun was underpaid commissions and that the singer actually owed him USD 1 million. The publication was told that Braun said that he waived that amount, but Bieber’s team felt that it was a corrupt audit because Hybe was covering itself.

Hybe then employed an independent auditor, and after 6 months, the audit concluded. It revealed that the singer reportedly owed Braun USD 8,806,000. The outlet noted that they have seen the independent auditor’s report, and the said amount is on the document.

The insiders close to the That Should be Me vocalist shared with the publication that Bieber’s team did not dispute the independent auditor's report, they conducted their own audit, and would not share what they found.

This comes amid the speculations that the singer has found himself in, one of them happens to be for his mental health. His recent Instagram posts with cryptic messages and a viral Coachella video that showed him smoking heavily have worried many of his fans.

