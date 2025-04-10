Justin Bieber Lashes Out at Paparazzi During Palm Springs Visit, Says ‘You Don't Care About People’; Here’s Why

At this point, it seems that Justin Bieber is not holding back when it comes to candidly reacting to things, and a fresh example comes after the singer snapped at the paparazzi when he was with his friend for coffee in Palm Springs, per the report by Mirror.

Bieber wasn't afraid to give his unhinged reaction when he reportedly saw paps photographing and recording him. When the Purpose artist stepped in the cafe, one cameraman greeted him, “Good Morning.”

The musician replied with, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?" Bieber lashed at them by saying, “Money, money, money, money, money. Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings,” per the outlet.

The singer candidly stated that money is all they care about, and they did not have any regard for humans. He said, “That's all you care about, guys. Is money. You don't care about people. Only money... You don't care about human beings.”

This incident comes amid his fans' worries about the singer. In his recent Instagram Live, he appeared to be rapping to a track. The video became the talk of the internet, soon sparking concerns from his fans.

Body language expert and behavior analyst, Traci Brown told Radar that Bieber’s eyes seemed to be “glassy,” and they were not as “wide open” as they usually are.

Brown stated that the singer stuck to the beat, and he also appeared to be stressed about turning the camera off. She stated that this is evidenced by the way he tightened his lips and seemingly reached to turn it off.

Brown further told the publication that with any in person or video interactions, the initial question investigators ask is, “‘What does this person want me to feel about them?' In this case, it's something about not being on the straight and narrow,” adding, “Is it about being absorbed in the moment and wanting attention, or is there more? Anyone who posts videos wants attention."

