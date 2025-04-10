How Demi Moore's Daughter 'Leaks' Unexpected Comments for Ex Stepdad's Ashton Kutcher; READ

Demi Moore's daughter with Tallulah Willis made headlines after leaving a revealing comment online about her former stepfather Ashton Kutcher. The chatter came in when the actress went to comment on an Instagram post by Gwyneth Paltrow discussing the challenges of step-parenting. On this post, Tallulah commented, “I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent,” adding two red heart emojis, reports Dailymail.

Both of these being private accounts, fans were quick to notice the comment. Thus, one fan asked if she was referring to Ashton Kutcher, who was married to Moore from 2005 to 2013. Tallulah admitted the post should have been private, replying, “This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this.” She clarified she didn’t hold any anger, saying, “No one needs to be a bad guy for a situation to be healed. There’s room for everyone.”

The post quickly gained attention, as Tallulah rarely speaks publicly about Kutcher. In a 2023 episode of Stars on Mars, she did recall how her mother’s relationship with Kutcher affected her during childhood. “It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton… and I really went inside of myself. It was really hard and I’m still unpacking,” she said.

Ashton Kutcher became a stepfather to Demi Moore’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, when he was just 26. He has since spoken about the challenges of that time, saying in a 2023 interview that raising three young girls in his twenties was overwhelming. Despite the divorce, Kutcher said he would always love and respect the girls.

Demi Moore opened up about her relationship with Kutcher in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, accusing him of cheating and blaming herself for trying to change who she was to please him. Ashton, now married to Mila Kunis with two kids, later admitted he was upset the book reignited media attention on his personal life.

Tallulah’s comment may have been unplanned, but it shed light on the complex feelings left behind after a high-profile Hollywood relationship.

