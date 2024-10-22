Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne's Demise By Sharing Heartfelt Fan Tribute Video Honoring 1D Star; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drug abuse.

Justin Bieber made an emotional Instagram post paying respect to the deceased Liam Payne, after the news of One Direction member’s death. On October 21, the 30-year-old Baby hitmaker uploaded a fan-made video on his Instagram stories and commented on it morning the loss of Payne.

Bieber shared a touching tribute video dedicated to Liam Payne by fans. It was actually a video clip showing all the notes and flowers from various fan-created memorials for Payne. He added to it by writing, “Rest easy Liam” in his caption.

The narrator from the clip advised the viewers to not shy away from processing grief and encouraged even those who had never opened up to mourning someone to do the same. The voice said, "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."

Watch the clip below:

Payne died on October 16 after suffering from injuries caused by falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He had been vacationing in Argentina for weeks after attending fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's concert in early October.

Advertisement

The first autopsy showed that he passed away due to multiple traumas, and internal and external hemorrhages. However, once the toxicology reports arrived, it showed the presence of a mixture of drugs in Payne's system before death, including, cocaine, crack, ketamine, and more.

Payne, 31 years old, is survived by his and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl's son Bear, 7. After his demise, the other members of the group One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles, published a joint statement about how devasted they were upon hearing the tragic news on 17th October. Music artists and celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, and 1D's close associates, as well as Styles' mother, Anne Twist, and others, paid their tributes to the late Teardrops singer while mourning his untimely death.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Death: What Were Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry's Recent Allegations Against Former One Direction Star About? Explained