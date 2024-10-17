Harry Styles' Mother Anne Twist Posts Heart-Wrenching Reaction After Liam Payne's Tragic Death At 31: 'Just A Boy'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Harry Styles' mother, Anne Twist, has opened up about the painful news that has shaken her and the whole world – the death of Liam Payne, former One Direction band member. Just hours after the news of his death broke, Twist, 56, expressed her sorrow in a brief but heavy post on social media on October 16.

“Just a boy...,” she remarked while posting a broken heart on the backdrop of black color. This was all she could say leaving a group of mourning 1D fans in tears.

Anne's emotional and kind-hearted nature along with her enthusiasm and dedication to fans made her one of the popular figures in the One Direction fandom. She has been active on social media as she always takes time to thank and interact with fans for their support towards her son, Harry as well as his former band. Her association with 1D was also included in the concert movie This is Us where she showed up with other family members of the group sharing heartwarming family moments.

Within minutes of her post, fans and followers began pouring condolences in the comments section. Grief over Liam's death and its circumstances left her with uncomfortable feelings.

One person noted that the singer was still pretty young as they commented, "Gone too soon and so young." Meanwhile, others advised the Watermelon Sugar singer's mother to focus on her health and her family’s safety. Many comments expressed how the fans did not doubt that Payne would be remembered through his songs. They also acknowledged the severity of mental health problems and sympathized with everyone who was affected by his death.

Advertisement

Payne, unfortunately, died after dropping from the balcony on the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. According to various media outlets, the police arrived at the hotel after receiving calls about an aggressive man who appeared to be intoxicated. Ambulance services responded to the call barely seconds later but it was already too late. Liam sustained several injuries from the fall leading to his death instantly at the scene.

Anne Twist has actively been a part of One Direction fandom supporting the boys in the group's hey-days. Right from their inception on The X Factor to their peak as the biggest boy band in the world in the 2010s, it was common for Twist to be photographed visiting events, concerts, and movie premieres in support of her son, Harry Styles, and his bandmates, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re Gross’: Alessia Cara Calls Out Publication For Posting Pictures Of Liam Payne's Dead Body After 1D Star's Tragic Death; Details