Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman's Romance NOT Mere Fling? Source Spills on Couple's Serious Dating Plans

It seems that model and Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, and actor Bill Pullman’s son, Lewis Pullman’s speculated romance is going strong.

Now, the source has spilled more beans about the alleged couple to Page Six. As per the insider, both celebrities were seen together at the performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray starring Sarah Snook.

The source revealed to the publication, “They are definitely together. Kaia sat resting her head on Lewis’ shoulder throughout the performance.” During their outing, Gerber donned an oversized trench coat.

Apart from the two famous individuals, other people, including Natalie Portman and a friend, were present there. The actress left before the show ended, per the report. Additionally, the Office star, B.J. Novak, was also in attendance.

Prior to this, alleged lovebirds were reportedly seen together, celebrating the Thunderbolts* stars 32nd birthday at Salazar, in Los Angeles, along with the actor’s father.

A source revealed to People magazine that Gerber and Pullman had, “been spending time together the last few weeks.” The insider stated that both the celebrities make a “cute couple,” and both were “Very low-key.”

As per Page Six, the Bad Time at the El Royale actor dated Rainey Qualley, daughter of Andie McDowell and sister of Margaret Qualley, for around three years. They reportedly went their separate ways in 2023.

Prior to the speculated romance with Top Gun: Maverick actor, Gerber dated Austin Butler for around three years. As per TMZ, the model broke up with the actor towards the end of last year. Reports revealed that their parting ways was amicable.

Before dating the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, she reportedly dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, and the model was also linked to the former Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

