Here's Why THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Thought He Would Miss Out on Void Role in Past

Lewis Pullman is building his name in Hollywood playing the baddie Bob in Marvel's Thunderbolts*. He stars in MCU's latest blockbuster alongside Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and more.

Pullman, 32, recently revealed how he's developed as an actor, recalling his earliest, less-than-memorable college acting jobs. He highlighted how his past helped him prepare for the role he recently played in what became one of the biggest, most famous movie franchises today.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pullman acknowledged that timing was everything for him. If he had auditioned for a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a few years ago, he believes he would not have landed the role in Thunderbolts*.

"It took me so long to get comfortable in front of a camera and to forget that it’s there, and I wouldn’t have gotten that if I didn’t get all these chances to do so," Pullman acknowledged.

He attributed his growth as an actor to the learning and guidance he's gained from veteran actors in the course of his career. Getting comfortable in front of the camera took him years and was critical in preparing him for the casting of roles such as Bob.

Speaking of the experience of preparing to play his Thunderbolts* character, Pullman revealed his early reservations about joining the MCU. Marvel's vast universe had earlier appeared inaccessible to him.

"I honestly never really thought I was going to because it just felt like this untouchable universe. I was like, I will just be forever an appreciator and an audience member for this world," he told the outlet.

He added, "So it took me a while to wrap my head around like, OK, I’m actually gonna be inside of one of these totally mythologically, massive and grand stories."

Following the casting, however, Lewis Pullman was taken through the complexity of Bob's character. Marvel's exploration of deeper societal and mental health issues, in conjunction with the exciting action, prompted Pullman to want to be involved in the film.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theatres everywhere.

