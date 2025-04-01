Is Kaia Gerber Dating Again After Austin Butler Breakup? Know About the Mystery Man She's Hanging Out With

Kaia Gerber has sparked romance rumors with a new hunk following her split from Austin Butler. The model-turned-actress dated the Dune actor for three years before amicably ending things last year. Recently, Gerber was spotted hanging out with a dark-haired man, later revealed to be her longtime friend Travis Jackson.

The model was dressed in a casual cropped blue hoodie, black trousers, and flat ballet slippers. She completed her low-key ensemble with small gold hoops, glasses, a handbag, and her hair loosely tied in a knot. Meanwhile, Jackson wore a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

In the photos, Gerber had her arm wrapped around Jackson’s neck while he held her by the waist as they walked around Los Angeles on Sunday, March 30. While reports suggest that the duo are dating, they have been friends for years and have been seen together before.

Reportedly, Jackson has always been a part of Gerber’s inner circle, and vice versa. Although the model has kept her personal life private, she has often stirred the media with her relationships and dating rumors.

Earlier this year, she made headlines for seemingly dating actor Lewis Pullman. The duo was spotted together in Los Angeles after Gerber wrapped up her theater performance in the production of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing.

Advertisement

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that they started dating in early December 2024. “They kept it under wraps until news broke of her and Austin's split. Kaia and Austin had been splitting since October,” the source added.

Gerber and Butler turned heads when they attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Their relationship entered the spotlight in 2023 as the model accompanied him during his Elvis press tour. They also attended the film’s premiere together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gerber previously dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, while the Elvis actor had dated High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade.