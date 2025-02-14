Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce Amid Scandal and Controversy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading for divorce, just 11 days after Censori’s highly publicized nearly-nude appearance at the Grammy Awards. The split follows a series of controversies surrounding West, including his latest anti-Semitic outbursts and bizarre social media rants. Sources close to the couple suggest that they have already reached a verbal agreement, with Censori set to receive a $5 million payout as part of the separation.

According to insiders, the couple has already gone their separate ways, with Censori currently residing in their $35 million Beverly Park North mansion in Los Angeles. West’s whereabouts remain uncertain, though speculation suggests he may return to Tokyo, where he spent much of the previous year.

Their tumultuous relationship reached a boiling point at the Grammy Awards on February 2, when West reportedly instructed Censori to remove her fur coat on the red carpet, leaving her nearly naked in front of cameras. Sources claim she appeared visibly uncomfortable but complied with West’s demands. Following the event, West defended the stunt on social media, calling it a work of "art" and likening it to the cover of his upcoming album Vultures 2.

Days after the Grammys, West launched into a disturbing anti-Semitic tirade on X (formerly Twitter), openly declaring his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis. His actions triggered widespread backlash, with Hollywood figures such as Isla Fisher and David Schwimmer publicly condemning him. Additionally, West attempted to sell a $20 T-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, prompting Shopify to shut down his store within 24 hours.

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about Censori’s well-being during their marriage. Since their wedding in December 2022, she has frequently appeared in public wearing revealing outfits, sparking accusations that West was using her as a form of "shock value" publicity. Despite this, West has insisted that Censori dresses on her own terms, stating in a now-deleted X post, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE…BUT SHE DOESN’T DO ANYTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO.”

Adding to the growing scandal, reports suggest that the couple’s recent behavior may have been an intentional distraction from serious legal troubles facing West. The rapper has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, during a party with embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. West has denied all allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

West and Censori’s whirlwind romance began when he hired her as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand in 2021, shortly before his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Though their relationship initially seemed strong—marked by a private wedding ceremony and a luxury honeymoon—their marriage quickly became mired in controversy. Now, just over a year later, their high-profile union appears to be coming to an abrupt and dramatic end.