Kate Middleton And Prince William Join Hands With Snoop Dogg To Show Support For Great Britain In Surprise Olympics Clip; WATCH

The Prince and Princess of Wales have maintained their tradition of supporting British athletes at the Olympics, though this year's encouragement came from a distance. Kate Middleton and Prince William conveyed their support for Team Great Britain in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, August 11. The video features the royal couple as well as American rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been covering the Summer Games for NBC.

In the video, Kate Middleton, dressed casually in a white shirt with black stripes, and Prince William, sporting a new beard and a blue polo shirt with Olympic rings, congratulated Team GB. "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!" said the Princess of Wales. She added, "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all."

The Prince of Wales echoed this sentiment, saying, "Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart, and passion. You made us all so proud!" The post featured a British flag emoji and a gold medal emoji.

Despite speculation that the couple would make a surprise appearance at the Paris Olympics, they stayed in the UK. This summer, they've kept a low profile, spending private time with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The family's trip to France was uncertain, with some speculating that it would be determined by Princess Kate's ongoing cancer treatment. She's previously mentioned having good and bad days.

Prince William's new beard, which surprised fans because he usually looks clean-shaven, is part of the couple's summer off-duty appearance. William's facial hair deviates from his usual grooming standards, which is most likely due to his current family vacation.

His late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was known to dislike facial hair, and she reportedly insisted that Prince Philip shave his beard during a Commonwealth tour in 1965.

This summer, the royal family has been involved in various sports. On July 14, Prince William and Prince George attended the UEFA European Championship Final in Germany. They watched England play Spain and shared an excited father-son moment when England scored.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stayed at home for the soccer championship. Princess Kate also made a public appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, along with Princess Charlotte and her sister, Pippa. This was her second public appearance of the year as she continued her cancer treatment.

Several royal figures have been spotted in Paris cheering on the Olympics. Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia have all appeared. Notably, Prince William's aunt, Princess Anne, is representing the British royal family in Paris.

She was the first royal to compete in the Olympics, taking part in horseback riding at the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Princess Anne is also a member of the International Olympic Committee and has been involved with the Olympics for decades.

Zara Tindall, her daughter, won a silver medal in equestrian events at the 2012 London Olympics, supported by her family, which included Prince William, Kate, and Prince Harry.

