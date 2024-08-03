Was Kate Middleton Unsure About Using Princess Of Wales Title? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Kate Middleton accepted her royal title as Princess of Wales, but it was a relatively difficult decision for her to make. After King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, Middleton was honored with the royal moniker, while Prince William was named heir to the British throne.

However, she had anticipated the intense comparisons that would arise with the reception of the Princess of Wales title that has been etched as Princess Diana’s since the 1980s. To avoid the fallacy of Middleton taking after the People’s Princess, she avoided the title by reportedly declining the royal moniker, royal author Robert Jobson suggests in his new book.

Author Robert Jobson penned the book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, which is set to be published on Tuesday, August 6. He wrote in detail about how Princess Kate was reluctant to associate herself with the same title that her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, once bore before her tragic death in 1997, when she was only 36.

Even years following her demise, the beloved Diana was synonymous with the Princess of Wales title by her people, a factor that urged Queen Camila to defer from the royal moniker after she wed into the British household in 2005. Instead, she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Daily Mail published an excerpt from the book on July 26 that hints at the 42-year-old royal member’s contemplation of filling in the shoes of her late mother-in-law. "She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right," the book states.

With Prince William and Middleton’s 2011 wedding, the speculation about the latter’s role as the Princess of Wales was at fever pitch, also steering the royal household’s attention to the matter. This further shoved Middleton and her royal title into the limelight, something she considered “stressful” given her private nature.

At one point, Middleton even considered following in Queen Camilla’s footsteps and refusing the Princess of Wales title. Nevertheless, she and Prince William impressively put their point across during their 2010 engagement, as the Prince noted that no one was trying to fill in his “mother’s shoes,” per PEOPLE. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kate, with his mother’s 18-carat sapphire engagement ring, which remains an honor for the latter to wear.

Princess Catherine vowed to bear the responsibilities of the Princess of Wales after King Charles’ coronation ceremony, hoping the people would accept her with the title while cherishing Princess Diana’s contributions. As Jobson’s book explains, “Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities.”

Earlier, the new Prince of Wales, William, supported his then-fiancée, insinuating that she would have the opportunity to carve her own future and forge her own destiny, while being certain of Middleton’s capabilities.

More so, the royal couple is proud to bear their royal titles and preserve their ardent love for Wales because of their history with the nation. Prince William and Kate Middleton had built a thriving life in Wales as newlyweds and also welcomed their first child, Prince George, while living there.

Prince William, who served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force in Wales, is keen on strengthening his relations with the Welsh people and intends to be an active figure in driving the nation’s development and growth.

