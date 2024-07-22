Kate Middleton and Prince William Share NEW Portrait of Prince George in Honor of His 11th Birthday; See Here

Kate Middleton and Prince William have posted a new picture of their oldest child, Prince George, on his eleventh birthday. They proudly shared the cute photo on social media to celebrate his special day.

A new photo of Prince George

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!" The Prince and Princess of Wales captioned a photo posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Prince George appears mature in the black-and-white photo, dressed in a suit and a crisp white shirt. He smiles at the camera with confidence and charm.

His mother, Kate Middleton, who is well-known for her photography skills, took the photo. The photo was taken earlier this month in Windsor and captures a candid and heartfelt moment.

Royal fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Prince George and his father, Prince William. “A handsome young man! He takes after his dad, so alike.✨,” one fan commented.

Another Instagram user commented, "Prince George looks so much like his Dad 😍😍😍." A third commented, “What a handsome young man, growing up so fast. Well done William and Catherine.”

The photo was well-received, with many admirers pointing out George's growth and maturity over time. The young prince's charming smile and confident demeanor show his readiness for future royal duties.

Prince George’s increasing role in the Royal Family

Prince George has been stepping into the spotlight more frequently, securing his place in the royal family. He played an important role in his grandfather King Charles' coronation in May 2023, serving as one of the Pages of Honor during the ceremony.

Advertisement

This year, George has assumed more prominent responsibilities. He attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony last month with his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. His attendance at such important events reveals his willingness to accept his future responsibilities as a member of the firm.

In addition to his royal duties, Prince George accompanied his father, Prince William, on an official visit to Berlin, Germany. The two went to the EURO 2024 final, which pitted England against Spain in a thrilling soccer match. This trip was a learning opportunity for George, as it allowed him to witness international events while also representing the royal family alongside his father.

ALSO READ: Shadow and Bone: Who Are The Six Of Crows?