Khloé Kardashian Doubts Whether She’ll Be 'Chill' Like Mother Kris Jenner When Her Kids Enter Dating Scene

Khloé Kardashian is not sure if she'll be as cool as her mom, Kris Jenner when her kids start dating. On a recent episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian talked about her six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum starting dating.

Thinking about how her parents treated her relationships, she said, was always extremely relaxed. She wished she could do the same thing but confessed that she would not remain that chill when her children start dating. She often thinks about how Kris would have handled things.

Kardashian said, "My parents are the same way. They were super chill. I don’t think I’m going to be like that, and I want to be. I’m always like, ‘What would Kris Jenner do?’"

Laura Wasser, a family law attorney who was a guest on the podcast, noted that one often tends to follow their mother’s footsteps, especially if they admire them. Wasser also felt that Kardashian may be a bit more protective than her siblings but would likely follow her mother's lead over time and relax her stance.

"You’re gonna be like your mom," Wasser added.

Kardashian clearly hopes that she will take after her mom when her kids are old enough, but she realizes it is hard to be objective. She envisioned that when her daughter started dating, she would probably be more worried and begin to frantically want to protect her from possible heartbreak or other bad choices.

The reality star said, "But when you’re 15 and dating someone, you see the car crash about to happen. I would be like, ‘Get the f--- away from this douche.’ Where my mom was like, ‘It’s okay.’ I don’t know what…the tequila, the vodka."

Despite her fears, Khloé Kardashian complimented her mom for letting go of things in those situations. She admitted that she is not as relaxed as Kris Jenner.