Kim Kardashian Jokes Her Kids Don’t Miss Her When She’s Away; Claims They Couldn’t ‘Care Less’

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her dynamic with her children in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The SKIMS co-founder and her sister Khloe took a 48-hour trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the Ambani family wedding.

The Kardashian sisters set up their Indian outfits with designers, and the Good American founder Facetimed her daughter True.

As she showed off the lavish Indian outfits, she received a lukewarm reaction in return. In a confessional, Khloe – who also shared son Tatum with Tristan Thompson – admitted that their trip to India was the longest she “ever” left her kids.

In response, the mom of four shared her two cents on parenting, saying her children “could[n't] care less” even if she’s away for a week. Her sister seconded her comment, adding, “I don’t think any of them care.” Kim shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Paslm, 5, with her ex, Kanye West.

However, the mom-of-four is the biggest hype person for her kids. In an episode of their reality show, she celebrated a monumental moment in her oldest daughter’s life. North made her Broadway debut when she joined the Lion King musical at the Hollywood Bowl.

The proud mom was hesitant and worried about the negative comments her daughter would receive. But she recorded a blunt message to anyone hating on North. “I already know what’s coming, you know, that she’s not Whitey Houston — duh!” she said in the episode.

Advertisement

The businesswoman stressed that North is the “moment” and a “personality” whom people want to see. Kim owned up that she got the gig because of her parents. “If anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives… F— you," she added.

New episodes of The Kardashians premiere every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.