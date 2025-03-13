Kim Kardashian Wants to Pass on Her Original Kanye West Engagement Ring to THIS Kid; ‘She Was With Me When…’

Kim Kardashian has already decided on the family heirloom she will pass on to one of her kids! In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder and her sister Khloe take a trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the lavish Ambani family wedding.

For one of the events, reality TV sisters decked out in heavy diamond jewelry. However, at one point, one diamond stud from her neckpiece falls off at the event. The diamond hunt eventually prompted the sisters to discuss all things diamonds.

Kim revealed that she got a cushion-cut diamond ring from Kanye West when he popped the question in 2013. The reality star, who was notably robbed in Paris in 2016 and lost most of her jewels, revealed that she fortunately removed her precious engagement ring before her trip to the City of Lights.

"That was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn't take to Paris," she added. She recalled flaunting her diamonds on her Instagram story at the time, which famously prompted the robbery.

"Kanye saw it and went, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'" she recalled. The entrepreneur was pregnant with her oldest daughter, North, when West proposed to her with the ring, making it more special.

"And so that one I'm going to give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged," Kim revealed. She also showed a picture of a baby North holding the ring when she was a few months old.

Kim and West share four kids — daughters North and Chicago, 7, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9. The couple who tied the knot in 2014 got divorced after six years of marriage. West has since moved on with wife Bianca Censori.