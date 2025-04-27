Key Suspect in Kim Kardashian’s 10 Million USD Paris Robbery Passes Away; Will This Put Trail on Hold?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kim Kardashian's USD 10 million Paris robbery's key suspect, Marceau Baum Gertner, passed away suddenly, causing the trial to be put on hold. The late criminal, who was allegedly a super fence working with the gang that caught hold of the mother of four at gunpoint before carrying out the robbery. According to the sources, Baum Gertner's death took place shortly after he received death threats from the gangland.

The criminal-minded man was summoned to appear in the court on Monday, amid the ongoing trials, after he was caught looking for American buyers for the prized possessions he and his fellow members had stolen.

Gertner was known to be closely linked with the Paris underworld and had many convictions to his name, which included robbery, forgery, and handling of stolen goods.

Moreover, the legal officials involved in the ongoing case against the former underworld gang member revealed that they were not informed about Baum Gertner's untimely death. The note presented by the officials of the French Justice Ministry stated that Gertner's crimes were 'to the detriment of Ms. Kim Kardashian,' who is expected to fly to Paris as a star witness of the robbery.

While the cause of Baum Gertner's death is not revealed yet, a source revealed to the media portal that the circumstances were unexpected. They said, "Mr. Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago and was living in Paris while regularly reporting to police."

The source further stated, "He was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewelry, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case."

As for the case, the trial is expected to occur on Monday, despite the unfortunate incident. The lawyers had stated that Kardashia would be flying to the European country to testify against the criminal gang members.

