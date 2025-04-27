Kanye West's Attempt to Earn Fan Favor FAILS Amid Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian as He Gets Banned Within Minutes of 1st Livestream

Kanye West was banned from using the Twitch platform just a few minutes after the rapper began his first livestream. According to Dexerto.com, Ye appeared in a motel room, where he began his antisemitic tirade. The Grammy-winning rapper managed to call out the Kardashians, as well as scream slurs at the Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the reports, West was given free access to the platform by Elon Musk, which he used to aim discriminatory comments at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her family.

While the Hitler-loving rapper could have gone on with his derogatory statements, the stream quickly switched off, and the message read, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

While Kanye’s livestream lasted for seven minutes, many of his fans missed out on the content, and the common question amongst them was “What did he even do?” In response, many people posted pictures of the rapper imitating the nazi-salute, as a reason for the controversial ban from the platform. As per the sources close to Ye, by pulling off such a stunt, the rapper seems to have reached those he was hoping to.

Following the live stream, West’s fans took to their X accounts and showed their support for the Gold Digger crooner. One of the users wrote, “I am really starting to like Kanye.” Another fan stated, “Unban him.”

Meanwhile, Ye, who is known for his controversial yet befitting replies, has not yet commented on his Twitch ban.

In other news, an insider has revealed that the musician is set to pull off a huge stunt at the American Music Awards 2025. The officials of the event have been alerted about the rapper’s entry.

