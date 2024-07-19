Kim Kardashian’s Clash With Kourtney Deepens As Scott Disick's Friends Involve; Explained

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney haven’t been on good terms for a while now. Their strained equation spiraled further with claims that Kourtney has severed ties with old friends still in touch with her ex-Scott Disick.

Kim’s concerns for her sister’s happiness quickly escalated into a fiery dispute, though off-camera. Sources now suggest that Kourtney doubts Kim’s integrity as she might be stirring up new drama.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian locked in verbal spat

The latter half of The Kardashian sisters’s relationship has been turbulent with Kim, 43, and Kourtney, 45, even getting physical once while on-air, per The Sun. Sources reveal the siblings are feuding again behind the scenes, intensified by Kourtney's suspicion of Kim “talking behind her back.”

An insider recently spilled to The Sun that Kim and Kourtney “barely speak” off-camera, and are bound to put up a facade for the show. The latter has reportedly distanced herself from her family and friends and is focused on her personal life, working, and taking care of her kids, especially her newborn, Rocky.

Though she is happy in her “little bubble,” Kim is allegedly not convinced about her elder sister’s well-being since she no longer contacts her old friends.

“She doesn’t have time to go to parties with Kim or spend hours with her family and friends. She was really hurt recently when she read the story about how she’s cutting off her old friends,” the insider said, siding with the Poosh founder.

Moreover, the insider echoed Kourtney’s thoughts that Kim and her circle might be “behind the rumors” about her sister. The source added, “when Kim doesn’t have a man, she’s always stirring up family drama.”

On the other hand, viewers saw Kim and Khloe waging war during their ski trip in the recent episodes of The Kardashians.

Why is Kim bothered about Kourtney’s friends?

Kim unpacked the drama between her and Kourtney during the Season 4 premiere of the Hulu reality series. Least worried about being on-air, the sisters feuded over the phone late at night, blaming each other for unexplained issues in the episode.

The fight sparked off after Kim wanted to check with Kourtney if she was happy since she was not speaking to her friends. They reportedly complained to Kim about her sister’s behavior in a group chat called, “Not Kourtney.”

However, Kim later clarified on social media that the group members were only their mom Kris, and the other Kar-Jen sisters.

Meanwhile, Kourtney accused Kim of not being happy during her wedding to Travis Barker, stemming from her need to be the center of attention. The SKIMS founder nearly broke down saying, “why you hate me so much."

Kim retorted back alleging Kourtney has a “serious vendetta” against the K-clan and has become a completely different person now. She went on to claim that Kourt’s family, friends, and even her kids come to her to complain about their mother, per a report by The Sun.

The back and forth between the sisters ultimately resulted in Kourtney crying over the phone, and calling Kim a “narcissist” and a “witch.” She reasoned that she did not need her family anymore and was happy with her kids.

