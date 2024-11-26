King Charles’s Niece Zara and Husband Mike Tindall Look Glamorous As They Step Out Together for an Event

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles, was seen with her husband, Mike, on a dinner date on Monday, November 25, according to People magazine’s report.

The couple reportedly attended the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London. The duo looked glamorous, with Zara donning a black lace midi dress paired with black velvet pointed footwear.

She styled her hair in a low bun and accessorized the look with earrings and a handbag that complemented her overall appearance. On the other hand, Mike opted for black trousers, a black shirt, and a velvet burgundy-colored blazer.

As per the reports, it is rare for Zara and Mike to attend such occasions outside of royal engagements or sporting ceremonies.

For the unversed, the couple reportedly crossed paths in 2003 in Australia during the Rugby World Cup. Mike proposed in 2010, and the pair married in April of the following year, which was the same year Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle.

The pair soon expanded their family and welcomed three children into their lives: Mia Grace Tindall, 10, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, 6, and Lucas Philip Tindall, 3. The couple reportedly does not have any royal duties.

As per Daily Mail, in his book titled The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike wrote, “Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple, really.”

He co-authored the book with his podcast cohosts Alex Payne and James Haskell. While speaking with The Times in 2021, Mike shared that being a member of the royal family has its “benefits and its negatives.”

He explained that one has to think about what they do and be aware of it, but it “doesn’t necessarily dictate.". He added that he and his wife have been good at focusing on what works best for them.

