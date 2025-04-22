Kit Connor, Joe Locke’s Heartstopper WON’T Return For Season 4 But There’s Good News For Fans; Find Out

Heartstopper fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as there’s more to Nick & Charlie’s story! The beloved Netflix show will not return for a fourth season but will wrap up the storyline in a feature film, as announced by the streamer.

Kit Connor will return as Nick Nelson, and Joe Locke will reprise his role of Charlie Spring. The leads of the franchise will also be executive producers on the film directed by Wash Westmoreland.

The movie, which will serve as the show’s finale, was confirmed by Netflix on the third anniversary of Heartstopper‘s April 22, 2002, series premiere. Speaking to Tudum, creator, executive producer, and graphic novelist Alice Oseman expressed her excitement.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” she said. Oseman further expressed her gratitude to the “incredible” fans and everyone who’s worked on the series so far.

“I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion,” she added. The movie will pick up from where the season 3 finale left off. The third season saw many couples taking their relationships to the next level, including Nick and Charlie.

The season 3 finale, titled Apart, explored the challenges the duo might face while being in a potential long-distance relationship as Nick considers university options, away from home. When the reality of their relationship challenges begins to weigh on them, doubt takes hold.

Meanwhile, their friends also navigate ups and downs in love and friendships. The teen romance-comedy follows Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player.

“One day are made to sit together in class. Their friendship becomes something more for Charlie, but he does not believe he has a chance,” says the official synopsis. The release date of the finale movie is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, stream all three seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix.