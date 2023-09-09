L.A. City Councilmember's speech temporarily saves Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home from demolition

Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home, a historic Spanish Colonial residence, faced the threat of demolition until Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park intervened with an impassioned effort to save it. In a unanimous vote, the L.A. City Council granted a temporary reprieve to this iconic piece of Hollywood history, marking a significant step towards its preservation.

ALSO READ: Blonde Review: Ana de Armas is exquisite as Marilyn Monroe, but both women deserve better

The urgent effort to save Monroe's final residence

The race against time began when Councilmember Traci Park learned that the Glory of the Snow Trust, the property owner, had requested a demolition permit for Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home. Despite her team's swift action, the Department of Building and Safety had already issued the permit before they could fully intervene.

Councilmember Park, channeling the spirit of Marilyn Monroe, delivered a heartfelt speech at a press conference, announcing her intention to initiate consideration of historic cultural monument status for the home. She stressed the importance of preserving not only a Hollywood icon's final residence but also the rich history and heritage of the city.

The motion for a historic cultural monument status

Councilmember Park presented a motion to the City Council, calling for immediate action to consider the home as a historic cultural monument. This motion, which gained unanimous support, emphasizes that this designation would not infringe upon the property owner's rights but rather evaluate the property's historic and cultural significance.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 8 Highlights: Kim talks about Marilyn Monroe dress backlash and more

Public input and unanimous council decision

During the City Council meeting, numerous Angelenos expressed their opinions on the matter. Some questioned the urgency of preserving the home amidst a homeless crisis, while others emphasized the importance of honoring women and protecting historical monuments. The City Council's unanimous decision to consider the home for historic-cultural monument status reflects the significance of this cultural landmark.

The decision marks a crucial victory, as it automatically enforces a temporary stay on all building permits while the matter is under consideration by the Cultural Heritage Commission and the City Council. Additionally, the city's Department of Building and Safety intends to revoke the demolition permits, signaling a positive shift toward saving the home.

The next steps involve research, assessment, and analysis by the Office of Historic Resources, followed by findings and recommendations from the Historic Cultural Commission. Ultimately, the City Council must make a final decision within 75 days, ensuring a swift and comprehensive evaluation process.

Advertisement

Preserving Marilyn Monroe's legacy

Councilmember Traci Park highlighted the significance of preserving the only home owned independently by Marilyn Monroe, an iconic figure in Hollywood's history. This hacienda, meticulously curated by Monroe herself, reflects her journey and identity as an Angeleno.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: From meat to veggies; A look at Marilyn Monroe’s bizarre diet that helped her stay in shape