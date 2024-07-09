Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Las Vegas Show to Her 'Mister' Michael Polansky; Deets Inside

Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas ended on an emotional note. In her second-to-last performance at Park MGM's Dolby Live, the Grammy-winning artist paid tribute to her boyfriend of over four years. She also gave a heartfelt shout-out to her longtime manager, Bobby Campbell, who recently got engaged.

Featuring classic hits from The Great American Songbook and Gaga's own catalog, the residency concluded after 48 shows on July 6. Gaga hinted at more to come, suggesting a new show is in the works for the future.

After pictures of the singer attending her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine surfaced online last month, fans speculated that Gaga and Polansky might be expecting their first child. Her response to the rumors, however, was swift.

In a video on TikTok, Gaga shared a close-up of her bleached eyebrows along with a cheeky reference to Taylor Swift's song Down Bad, writing, "Not pregnant—just down bad crying at the gym." Aside from this humorous clarification, she also took the opportunity to encourage her fans to register to vote in the upcoming US elections.

Gaga teases fans with exciting future plans

There were also engagement rumors surrounding Gaga and Polansky earlier this year after she was seen wearing what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Apart from this, during a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga's Chromatica Ball, the Rain on Me musician opened up about her plans to release new music.

