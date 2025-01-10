Liam Payne’s Death Cause Revealed; U.K. Inquest Confirms It Is Linked to Polytrauma

Liam Payne's death has been confirmed as a result of polytrauma. A U.K. inquest has confirmed that the One Direction singer died from polytrauma after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

The findings coincide with earlier reports by Argentinian authorities that attributed his death to multiple traumas and extensive hemorrhaging, both internal and external.

Polytrauma refers to severe injuries affecting several organs and systems. As per the National Institutes of Health, it causes "traumatic shock and/or hemorrhagic hypothesis and a serious endangering of one or more vital functions of the organism. At least one out of two or more injuries or the sum total of all injuries endangers the life of the injured person with polytrauma."

In a hearing on December 17 at Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court, Senior Coroner Crispin Butler observed that it would take further time to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne's death precisely because investigations are still being conducted in Argentina. As per BBC News, this process is currently being facilitated through formal channels involving the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

Payne's body was flown back to the U.K. for his funeral, which was attended by his 1D bandmates, close friends, and family. The final autopsy report from Argentina revealed that at the time of his death, he had alcohol, pink cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Payne. Among them are the hotel staff members and two other men accused of selling drugs to the singer. Liam Payne is survived by his family and son Bear, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole, his former girlfriend.

