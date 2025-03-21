Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Breaks Down Remembering Fun Night With Singer Before Tragic Death: 'Can't Believe...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared an emotional tribute while looking back on her final memories with the late One Direction singer.

In a tearful TikTok video, she recalled a special moment from a wedding they attended in Paris last year. Liam Payne passed away in Argentina in October 2024 at the age of 31.

Kate Cassidy got emotional while sorting through old belongings and uncovering a yellow gown she wore to a wedding with Payne in September 2024 as per Page Six. “This dress actually brings me so much peace and comfort,” she said in the video. “It holds a memory I will never forget.”

She described the wedding as a beautiful experience, stating that it was the first one she had ever attended. “We just had the best time,” she shared.

While going through another box, Cassidy found a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps that she wore with the yellow dress. She recalled how the shoes, which were almost new, became worn out after a night of dancing with Payne.

Cassidy recalled waking up the next morning and showing the worn-out shoes to Payne, surprised at how ruined they were and not knowing what to do with them. She added, “I just can’t even believe I didn’t throw these out, and I’m so glad [I didn’t]. This memory is embedded in these shoes.”

Just a month after the wedding, One Direction singer, Liam Payne tragically died in Argentina after falling from his hotel balcony. Authorities revealed that he had been drinking heavily before the incident. A police investigation led to charges against five people, including two hotel employees accused of supplying him with drugs.

Cassidy and Payne had been together since 2022 and had plans to get married. She was in Argentina with him a few weeks before his death but left for Florida to take care of their dog.