Did Kim Kardashian Call for Emergency Custody Hearing With Kanye West Because of Tate Brothers? Here’s What Happened
Kim Kardashian called for an emergency hearing with Kanye West over the custody of their daughter, North West. Scroll down to read why the mother of four called the meeting.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sex trafficking and sexual assault.
Kim Kardashian called for an emergency hearing with Kanye West after learning of the Tate Brothers being present during the rapper’s meet with his daughter, North West.
According to the reports by TMZ, the mother of four stopped her eldest one from seeing her father after the security guards informed her that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be arriving at the father-daughter’s meeting place.
The Tate brothers returned to the U.S. last month after being charged with the s*x charges and sued for sexual assault.
The SKIMS owner and the rapper sat down along with their attorneys and the mediator following their daughter’s appearance in West’s latest track, which also featured Sean Diddy Combs. As the ex-couple discussed the rules and the custodial deal, West’s meetings with the Tate Brothers were also a topic of conversation.
While the further details of the hearing will be rolled out soon, West has also been making headlines in recent times with his tweets on the social media accounts.
The rapper took to his X account to aim targets at Kardashian in the previous week over the media personality holding the sole ownership of the North West label.
Two days ago, Ye West shared an abrupt post about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s youngest kid, making the former’s mother furious about the same. Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account to share her reaction about the comments. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.”
Kanye West shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, whom he was married to for eight years from 2014 to 2021.
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of S*x Trafficking While Facing Backlash for Ties to Tate Brothers