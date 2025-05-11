Lil Nas X Reflects on His ‘Risky’ 2023 Met Gala Outfit; Reveals Why He Doesn't Want to See It Ever Again

Lil Nas X isn't afraid to give his honest take on his past choices, especially when it comes to the fashion statements he has made. Talking about the same, the musician looked back at one of the riskiest outfits that he wore during the Met Gala in 2023.

Nas X revealed how he does not desire to see the look again during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The vocalist was shown pictures of the fashion statement he made on the red carpet, which also included the crystal-covered body makeup and thong.

The Panini musician told the host, “There are definitely moments where I’m just like, ‘OK, I love that I did that; I don’t want to see it ever again… The one from the Met Gala, like two years ago where I’m, like, kind of nak*d and covered in crystals.”

He also said that he could not explain to her how it felt walking up to Bad Bunny and saying “Hi” and talking to him and then, “walking away knowing that he’s seeing your a** covered in crystals.”

Nas X made one thing clear: He has no regrets! He said, “I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it, I don’t want you to think that. But it was like, ‘I want to get out of my comfort zone, I want to feel good about my body,’ and I just wanted to step out there. And then just looking back, going, ‘Damn, everybody saw my a** covered in, like, silver crystal.”

To refresh your memory, the 2023 Met Gala paid a tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, carrying the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

This year’s Met Gala, which was held on May 5, followed the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Honoring the same, many stars stunned on the blue carpet, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, and many others.

