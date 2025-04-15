Lil Nas X Suffers Partial Facial Paralysis on Right Side; Asks Fans to ‘Stop Being Sad’

Lil Nas X has reassured fans that he's doing fine after sudden facial paralysis. The 26-year-old rapper posted a concerning video from a hospital bed on Monday night, revealing that he has lost control of the right side of his face.

Donning a hospital gown and a Von Dutch cap, he was seen attempting to smile in the Instagram video, but only half of his face moved. "This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way," he said in the clip. "Bro, I can’t even laugh right."

In the caption, Nas X wrote, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," prompting concern from fans and celebrities. Taraji P. Henson wrote, "Get well baby." Wanda Sykes commented, "Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up." Meanwhile, fans wished him a speedy recovery and encouraged him to stay positive.

Seeing the wave of concern and well-wishes, Lil Nas X returned to Instagram to let everyone know that he’s okay. In a follow-up health update, he gave fans a closer look at both sides of his face and tried to lighten the mood, laughing and saying, "We normal over here. We get crazy over here," with the caption, "I’m so cooked."

In another Instagram Story, the rapper wrote, "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!" Although he did not explain in detail what may have led to this shocking health scare, he reassured fans by saying he might look a little funny for a while — but that’s all.

The Old Town Road rapper, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, has been busy promoting his new EP, Days Before Dreamboy, which was released last month. Comprising eight songs, the second EP by the rapper serves as a prequel to Dreamboy.

In a conversation with People at the GLAAD Media Awards last month, Nas X opened up about the project and entering a new era in his career, which will be focused on creative freedom and authenticity. The rapper stressed that he is committed to pursuing only what truly aligns with his vision and priorities.

