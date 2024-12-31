Lily Allen Reveals Why She 'Harbored Resentment' For Former Mentor Sir Elton John; Admits She Made A ‘Mistake’

Lily Allen’s relationship with former mentor Elton John had been tumultuous, but she recently admitted to her mistake of holding “resentment” against the musician. The Smile singer was managed by John for several years, during which time they became close friends.

However, their personal and professional relationship spiraled out of control in the years that followed. At the time, Allen wrote a letter to the legendary singer, expressing her sadness over the situation and how it left a “big Elton-shaped hole in her life.” In the letter, she also opened up about being vulnerable about her path to sobriety.

John didn’t respond to her message, which led her to harbor resentment against him for years. “I thought it was mean of him, actually,” she said on her Miss Me? podcast in May. However, when Allen packed her bags and moved to America, she realized that she had never sent out those letters and realized her mistake.

On December 31, the singer shared a throwback clip with her best friend and podcast co-host Miquita Oliver on Instagram in which she reflected on her close relationship with her former mentor and how he would check on her every couple of weeks.

So when they parted ways, John's absence left a huge hole in her life, which led to her writing those letters. "I held much resentment for the fact that I'd made myself very vulnerable in this letter and told him all about my sobriety, and I was quite cross with him for a few years," she said in the clip.

But after moving to America, and while unpacking her boxes, she found the unsent letters and went on a guilt trip. "Elton, if you're listening, which you're probably not, I love you, and I no longer harbor that resentment towards you," Allen added.

Although everything worked out well for the duo, they have a history of ugly spats, most memorably at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2008. The mentor-mentee reportedly started quarreling on the red carpet before a shocked celebrity crowd when Allen started chugging champaign as they handed out awards.

When John questioned her drinking, she got triggered and fired back at the I'm Still Standing hitmaker. "F*** off, Elton. I am 40 years younger than you and have my whole life ahead of me!" she said at the time.