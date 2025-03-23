Lizzo Dazzles in New Snaps Shows Off Her Major Weight Loss Transformation: ‘Devour Feculence’
Lizzo has shared new pictures on her social media platform showing off her major weight loss transformation. The musician also put out some of the Severance memes alongside.
Lizzo has dropped new pictures on her social media account, showing off her major weight loss transformation. In the latest uploaded pictures, the musician was seen dressed as a schoolgirl with a pleated skirt and fishnet tights, showing off her physique. The singer completed her look with silver accessories and afro curls.
Alongside the pictures, Lizzo wrote in the caption, "Devour feculence." The dialogue was delivered by Tramell Tillman in the popular Apple TV show Severance.
In the other picture of the carousel post, Lizzo wore a grey graphic t-shirt with black underwear alongside the regular afro curls. The caption below read, "Me, Myself & all my memes." As for the memes part, the musician revealed to be loving the Adam Scott starrer. She further wrote, “(I still haven’t seen the season finale of Severance.)”
Lizzo has often shared about her weight loss journey on her social media platforms. Back in September 2024, the rapper-singer released a video of herself in a black two-piece dress before cutting the clip to her donning a gray bodysuit.
The video had an audio clip by Nicki Minaj, and the rapper was heard saying, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I'm a bad b----, always been a bad b----."
Previously, in conversation with The New York Times, Lizzo had opened up about her weight loss journey and claimed, "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body." Adding the details, the rapper shared, "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."
"I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she said, responding to the critics at the time.
