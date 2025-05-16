Lizzo Reveals How Being 'Canceled' Multiple Times Changed Her After Accusations of Promoting Eating Disorders

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

Lizzo truly got candid when she had a conversation with Jake Shane in the new episode of Therapuss. She looked back and talked about being “canceled a lot,” stating she should not say “canceled” because she was still going, but she has received “backlash.”

The singer also talked about how she has seemingly grown from it. Lizzo stated, “I use it as a growing and learning lesson.”

For the unversed, the songstress found herself in a major controversy when she was sued by three ex-dancers and a stylist. Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile professional environment, per Just Jared.

When she appeared on Baby, This is Keke Palmer's podcast last year, the Truth Hurts songstress stated that she did “nothing wrong.”

On Therapuss, she also went down memory lane and talked about receiving huge backlash, which was in 2019 when her hit song ‘Good As Hell’ was featured in a Weight Watchers advertisement after Oprah Winfrey had purchased the company.

She stated, “It was like, ‘Oprah wants to use your song.’ I lost my mind. I was like, ‘Oh my god Oprah knows who I am!’ I was like, ‘Yes! Yes!” Lizzo recalled posting the advertisement because she was very ”proud,” and people called her out, accusing her of promoting eating disorders. She expressed, “And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It broke my heart. It truly broke my heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress talked about her new album, Love in Real Life, which she referred to as a “diary of October 2023 to November 2024.” She stated that there was not a single album that did not directly impact her personal life. The singer added that this time she penned a track that does not have a “happy ending.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

