Oprah Winfrey Has Heartfelt Reaction to Gayle King’s Space Journey: ‘I’ve Never Been More…’

Oprah Winfrey has the most heartfelt reaction to her best friend, Gayle King, taking a trip to space—the journalist, along with Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. Winfrey joined King’s kids at the station as she donned a yellow t-shirt to support her friend.

As she watched the flight take off, Oprah Winfrey couldn’t help but smile throughout. She took off her glasses and touched her face emotionally while witnessing the women create history.

Expressing her excitement over her friend’s big achievement, the actress-host gushed about Gayle in the livestream. Winfrey said, “I’ve never been more proud of my friend.”

She further added, “This is bigger than just going to space. For her, anytime we’re on a flight, she’s in somebody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of turbulence.”

Proving her best friendship, Oprah continued to state, “This is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it’s going to be cathartic in so many ways.” The media personality went on to claim that she encouraged Gayle to get on the journey alongside the pop icon, the NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and the film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Winfrey continued to share, “I think life is about continuing to grow into the best of yourself and the fullest expression of yourself. I think this is one of the fullest expressions you can possibly have.”

Gayle took an eight-minute trip to space as the vehicle journeyed 62 miles past the Karman Line.

All the women on the space flight returned to the Earth safely.

