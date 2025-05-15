Top Hollywood Advance Booking in India: Where does Mission Impossible 8 stand?
Here's taking a look at where Mission Impossible 8 stands among the top Hollywood advance bookings in India.
Tom Cruise is all set to mark his return to the big screens with Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning this weekend. The spy-action thriller is expected to have a phenomenal run as the movie witnesses solid pre-bookings at the Indian box office.
As of 10 PM (May 15), the movie had sold around 75,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. With one day still in hand, the movie has a good chance of selling over 1.50 lakh tickets before the first show begins.
Currently, Mission: Impossible 8 stands just behind Barbie among the top advance booking ft. Hollywood movies in India. It will be interesting to see if the movie can climb into the top 10 rankers, surpassing Black Panther 2. For the uninitiated, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning had sold 1.25 lakh tickets in the top national chains.
Based on the current trends and buzz, the upcoming Tom Cruise movie is projected to debut with Rs 16 crore net in India, marking the biggest start for the franchise.
Top Advance Booking For Hollywood Films In National Chains:
Avengers: EndGame: 9.75 L
Spiderman No Way Home: 5.50 L
Avengers: Infinity War: 4.92 L
Doctor Strange 2: 4.05 L
Avatar: The Way Of Water: 3.25 L
Deadpool And Wolverine: 2.30 L
Thor 4: 2.25 L
Oppenheimer: 2 L
Captain Marvel: 1.65 L
Black Panther 2: 1.25 L
Mission Impossible 7: 1.25 L
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 1.20 L
The Lion King: 1.10 L
Ant-Man and Wasp: 1.10 L
The Jungle Book: 1.01 L
Fast X: 100 K
Godzilla x Kong 3: 96 K
Hobbs And Shaw: 95 K
GOTG3: 85 K
Barbie: 80 K
Mission Impossible 8: 75 K (1 day to go)
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
