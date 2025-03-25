Lizzo Will Bring Godmother of Rock and Roll Rosetta Tharpe to Life in Amazon MGM Studio’s Upcoming Biopic
Lizzo is set to play iconic Rock and Roll musician Rosetta Tharpe in Amazon MGM Studio’s upcoming biopic. It will tell the true story of the late musician and the highs and lows she faced!
Lizzo will star as legendary musician Rosetta Tharpe in Amazon MGM Studio’s upcoming biopic, Rosetta! The movie will cover the true story of Tharpe, who became famous as the Godmother of Rock and Roll.
Apart from starring the Good As Hell hitmaker will also produce the project alongside Kevin Beisler and Significant Productions’ Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker. The project, written by Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry, is currently in development, as per Deadline.
Rock and Roll wouldn’t exist without Tharpe. The legendary figure also had a significant influence on R&B and popular music that spans decades and includes iconic artists like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, and others.
According to the outlet, the biopic will cover an important decade in Tharpe’s life, including significant aspects like her groundbreaking innovations, secret love affair, and unwavering passion for music.
Although Tharpe shattered several glass ceilings with her unique tone and signature guitar sound, her journey to success wasn’t easy. She had to navigate through societal constraints and conceal her sexuality throughout her life. However, she will forever be remembered for her music and iconic first stage show at a wedding.
Lizzo took to social media to announce the exciting news. “Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah,” the four-time Grammy winner wrote in the caption. The singer has earned two Billboard Hot 100 number-one spots and dozens of gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications.
