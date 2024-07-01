Madonna Makes Guest Appearance At NYC’s Pride LadyLand Festival; Calls It ‘Most Important Day Of The Year’

Madonna is an ally!

The Queen of Pop shocked attendees with her surprise appearance at a Pride festival in Brooklyn. But rather than performing, she served as a judge for the ballroom performers in the event’s Vogue Ball House Battle. She thanked the participants for coming out and named the event the most important day..aside from her birthday!



On Saturday, June 29, the Express Yourself singer turned heads as she arrived at the LadyLand Pride Festival in Brooklyn, New York City. She served as a judge and dolled the judgment on the event’s Vogue Ball House Battle. After announcing the results, she shared a few words with the crowd.

“Thank you all for coming out. Aside from my birthday, New York Pride is the most important day of the year,” she said. The Grammy-winning singer thanked the performers for dancing for them and her fellow “incredible judges” for their support.

After honoring the judges' panel, which included Arca, Bob the Drag Queen, Tokischa, and Sevdaliza, she thanked New York City. “Without you I am nothing,” she added. The event was made extra special for the singer as her preteen daughter Estere DJed a set before the Vogue runway contest.

Madonna shares posts honoring Pride month

Although the Material Girl singer was not on the official guest list of the Pride Festival, rumors were circulating after hints from the event’s organizer, nightlife producer Ladyfag.

She teased a video of Madonna and captioned the post, "We don’t respond to ru-M-ors. But we are sooooo excited to add a moment to celebrate ballroom excellence with some very special guest judges.”

After that, it wasn't hard to guess that the pop icon would be arriving at the Pride festival. Later, Madonna herself posted a picture of herself wrapped in a rainbow flag, repping the LGBTQ community and announcing her appearance at LadyLand Festival. "NYC Pride Weekend coming up……" she wrote on Instagram. "Are you ready?!"

This marked her first appearance on a live stage since her Celebration Tour, which spanned 15 countries, wrapped two months ago. She also hosted a free show at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach and made history by playing for the largest crowd, 1.6 million people.