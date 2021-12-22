Matrix 4 EXCLUSIVE: Purab Kohli PRAISES Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'stardom of an Indian actor' to Hollywood

For 90's kids, The Matrix is nothing short of a beloved classic as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss were everyone's spirit animals. Decades later, Neo and Trinity are back and stronger than ever with The Matrix Resurrections. This time, adding some desi love is Priyanka Chopra as Sati and Purab Kohli as Zen. Unfortunately, the two don't cross paths in The Matrix 4.

Nevertheless, Purab has a whole lot of respect for PeeCee with her global dominance over Hollywood, while he, too, is making a mark for himself with international projects like The Matrix Resurrections and Sense8, both of which were under the trusted captaincy of Lana Wachowski of The Wachowskis duo. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, to promote The Matrix Resurrections, I asked Kohli his personal views on Priyanka's Hollywood takeover. "I think it's amazing! I have great respect for PeeCee because, of course, you had Indians being featured in big Hollywood films for a long time, right from Om Puri ji, Irrfan Khan, of course, and from Irrfan, the shift just started happening where Indian characters are... where stories are still revolving around them," Purab began.

"What PeeCee's brought to the table is the stardom of an Indian actor, that size and no big actor has ever made that shift. PeeCee was huge in India, whereas, Irrfan was, is huger in the West than he was in India. I mean, in the latter part of his career he got very big in India also. But, he got bigger in the West first with Life of Pi and all of that," Kohli continued before further adding, "And with PeeCee, it's the other way around. She's gone in and said, 'Oh! Here's an Indian star! Look out for me!' I think that's really cool! It shifts the audience looking at Indians in mainstream Hollywood cinema. You don't see too many Indian heroic characters or the central character or the central protagonist in the film."

"So, PeeCee, with her approach and with her being out there and doing the stuff that's needed to be that big star in Hollywood, she's doing it and she's doing it very well and she's presenting herself very well. And, hats off to her and I really appreciate that. It opens up the doors for lots of actors like myself to be all so accepted," Purab concluded.

We do agree with Purab Kohli because our desi girl has definitely overtaken Hollywood!

