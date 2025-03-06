Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried's Iconic Jennifer's Body to Get a Sequel? Star Hints 'I Think We’re Making...'

Amanda Seyfried teases potential Jennifer's Body sequel starring Megan Fox. However, she has refrained from spilling any extra information confirming the news.

Over 15 years after Jennifer's Body starring Megan Fox as the iconic Jennifer Check took pop culture by storm, the buzz for a sequel is finally building. Seyfried has recently brought hopes high by hinting that a sequel to the cult comedy horror could be coming. But she was quick to add a disclaimer that nothing has been made official.

While discussing with Bloody Disgusting, Seyfried hesitantly hinted towards the sequel but did not make any official announcements. She said, "I think we’re making another one. I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think.’ We’re working on it."

Megan Fox has also expressed a desire to come back to the role. Speaking to The Washington Post back in 2021, she said, "I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Diablo Cody, who wrote the cult classic movie, previously indicated that she would like to return to the Jennifer's Body franchise. She mentioned to Deadline how the film's increasing cult following has rekindled her interest in revisiting it despite its original box office disaster.

Cody told the outlet, "I was nervous to get back into that. And then this magical thing happened the last few years where that movie found an audience and people began to really appreciate it."

"And it gave me the confidence to say, ‘You know what? I never lost my passion for that world and I want to do another one.’ So, I’m here," Cody added.

Advertisement

With both Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox on board, anticipation increases among new-age fans of the classic horror comedy for a sequel to continue the lore of the viral Jennifer Body's lead character Jennifer Check.