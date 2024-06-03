What Is Post-Eras Tour Depression? New Report Debunks Taylor Swift Concert Blues

Taylor Swift’s fans noticed that they were left feeling desolate after attending the Eras tour concert. Swifties admitted that this happened to them after returning to their normal lives after having an extraordinary experience at the concerts.

A psychologist now has come out to explain what is causing this feeling close to “depression” in the singer’s fans. She also elaborated on how one can do certain things to return to feeling normal afterward. Here’s what expert psychologist Marta Fernandez says about the Post- Eras Tour Depression.

What is the Post-Eras Tour depression?

Taylor Swift ’s concert tickets are famously known to sell within minutes after going up for sale. Some fans have even bought the concert tickets for thousands of dollars due to the resale market. The fans who have secured a concert ticket describe it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A few fans have come forward to describe feeling depressed after attending the concert.

Swiftes were left confused by their emotional state after attending the Eras Tour concerts. Marta Fernandez explained the reason why Swifties felt depressed. She pointed out that this feeling is not really a case of clinical depression but just a drastic shift in the mood. This mood change can be justified by different reasons.

"The drop we've all experienced, well, it's the same. Moreover, at an event like this, with your reward systems and dopamine levels at their peak, of course... then there's a drop," she explained.

How to tackle Post-Eras Tour depression?

A second problem that many fans themselves are going through is not having vivid memories of the concert. Marta also explained the reason behind this strange situation. The expert explained how when your nervous system gets too excited, it starts interpreting it as a threat. “Therefore, it prioritizes some structures and shuts down others," he added.

Marta revealed that the only way to get things back to normal is to get back into routine. Regulating your nervous system by sleeping, eating, and resting enough is the way to go. “Making plans that, instead of connecting us so much with dopamine, connect us with serotonin” should also do the trick. A few more things the expert suggests are reading a book or meeting up with a friend.

