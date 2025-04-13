Prince Harry Says UK Police Protection Was Withdrawn to ‘Trap’ Him and Meghan Markle as Working Royals

Prince Harry has made claims amid his legal battle to gain police protection in the UK which was withdrawn after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as active royals in 2020. The Duke of Sussex says the UK is part of his and his children’s heritage and with his family being subjected to threats, he needs top-notch protection in his home country.

Although Harry, Markle, and their children – son Archie and daughter Lilibet – have been living in the States for more than four years, he has been adamant about earning protection rights. He attended the court hearing and reportedly paid close attention to the proceedings while taking notes.

However, the verdict has not been going in Harry’s favor. According to Deadline, it was recorded in court that the Duke viewed the decision as an attempt to force him and Markle within the UK. He told The Telegraph that his worst fears had been confirmed by the evidence he heard in court.

He claimed that the decision was made to “trap” them in their duties as royals rather than allowing them to go back to their new life in the US. He also told the outlet that he’s “exhausted and overwhelmed” throughout the legal discourse that’s been going on for a while.

However, Harry is determined to challenge the dismissal of his royal police protection. His decision to sue the UK government is reported to be at the heart of the rift with his father, King Charles.

Harry reportedly didn’t reconnect with the royal family during his visit to the country. The youngest Prince has grown estranged to his family ever since tying the knot to Markle and relocating to the States.

Meanwhile, the monarch was in London to attend an appointment for his continuing cancer treatment, before his official trip to Italy with his wife, Queen Camilla, which coincided with their 20th wedding anniversary.