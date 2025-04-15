Gabriel Macht Reacts to ‘Fielding Questions’ About British Royal Family and Possibility of Meghan Markle Joining Suits LA

Gabriel Macht candidly spoke about his co-star Meghan Markle and dropped hints at the potentiality of her returning as Rachel Zane in the Suits spinoff. The former royal member played the iconic character for seven seasons out of nine in the original show and then took an exit to get married to Prince Harry in real life.

The rumors of the Duchess returning back to the screens have been circulating since the premiere of the spinoff show. However, neither Markle nor the makers of the show have yet sent out any confirmation.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with USA Today, the Whiteout star talked about his friend Markle, claiming that he never thought he would be "fielding questions about the Royal Family."

Speaking of the Duchess' character and her impact on the success of the original series, the actor went on to share, "I don't know the logistics; I don't know the numbers. But possibly. I mean, she's quite well-known around the world these days, right?"

Following his cameo in the initial episodes of Suits L.A., Macht also spilled the beans over who all would potentially return to their roles in future episodes.

While sitting down for an interview with Extra, the actor went on to reveal, "We do know Rick Hoffman's coming back, and I think fans are gonna love that. Patrick [J. Adams] and Sarah [Rafferty] have mentioned that they would love to come back."

Further adding about Markle's cameo appearance, Macht shared, "I'm sure that's gonna happen at some point. I don't know for sure right now if it's happening this season." He said, "Never say never."

Moreover, Macht went on to comment on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The actor stated that he hadn't been able to watch the show but would check it out soon.

Suits L.A. is available to watch on NBC.

