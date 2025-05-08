Meryl Streep and Martin Short Share Passionate Kiss While Filming Only Murders in the Building S5 in NYC: Report

It seems that the upcoming Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will be even more interesting. The co-stars, who are also rumored to be dating in real life, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, were seen locking lips while filming the show in New York City, according to E! News.

Advertisement

The report states that the duo was spotted kissing while shooting a scene on May 7. During the scene, Streep wore a white blouse and blue jeans, paired with a beige jacket and a grey hat.

Meanwhile, Short sported a reddish-brown trench coat, a navy blue vest, and matching trousers.

This comes amid ongoing rumors circulating online about the two allegedly dating. For the unversed, Short’s representative reportedly denied the dating speculations previously, telling the publication that both actors are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

On the same day (May 7), aside from Short and Streep, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were also spotted filming in the show’s signature yellow and orange French Peugeot 504 car, according to Just Jared.

As for the next season of the show, in addition to the aforementioned actors, Season 5 will also feature Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as reported by Deadline. Additionally, Téa Leoni will be appearing in the project.

Advertisement

After fans reportedly spotted Streep, Short, Gomez, and Martin filming Season 5 in New York City, it’s only natural for anticipation around the new season to grow.

As for the release date of Season 5, the official announcement has not yet been made. In the meantime, viewers can catch up on previous seasons of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).

ALSO READ: Is John Krasinski Privy to Devil Wears Prada 2 Story? Actor Reveals if WIfe Emily Blunt Shares Spoilers With Him