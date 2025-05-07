Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Bradley Cooper Helped Her Prep, Days After Steamy Birthday Kiss

Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2025 appearance might have been solo, but the supermodel definitely did not spend the prep day by herself. Hadid has revealed that her new boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, was there to cheer her on before fashion's biggest night.

During an interview with Vogue's Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala carpet, Hadid revealed she spent the morning cozying up with Cooper. She recounted a lazy and happy beginning to her obviously hectic day, thanks to her new love, who helped calm her nerves.

Advertisement

She said, "I woke up; I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs."

Hadid later returned to her place for the final prep for fashion's Super Bowl, i.e., to get ready for the event. The supermodel said her Met Gala routine involved a shower, fitting, comfort food, and glam right after warm moments spent with Cooper.

"Then I went to my house, had an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam," she added.

Hadid, who celebrated her 30th birthday in April, dazzled in a halter-neck shimmering gold gown by Miu Miu at the fashion extravaganza.

The backstage confession arrives mere days after she went Instagram official with the A Star Is Born actor. In a birthday recap of her 30th at Saks Fifth Avenue, she posted a shot of the couple smooching as proof after months of speculation. With the steamy kissing photo and hard launch on Instagram, the mom of one also welcomed a new decade of her life with ample gratitude.

Advertisement

Hadid, 30, and Cooper, 50, have been dating since October 2023, although they kept most details of their romance under wraps until recently. She revealed how the two met at a friend's child's backyard birthday party during her April Vogue cover story.

She highlighted the fact that it was unusual to have a private and natural dating life as a consequence of their public profiles. They had to be discreet in such a situation.

The pair has also gone out of their way to merge their families. Bradley Cooper has an 8-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine with ex-partner Irina Shayk. Gigi Hadid has a 5-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-partner Zayn Malik.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid opts for victory roll hairstyle, looking vision in gold with custom Miu Miu outfit