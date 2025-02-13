Why Was Kelly McGillis Not in Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick? Director Joseph Kosinski Says 'I Didn't Want...'

Kelly McGillis did not join the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise. In a throwback conversation with Insider, the director of the latest film of the franchise, Joseph Kosinski, spilled the beans over the actress’ absence from the movie. McGillis portrayed an important role of Charlie in the original movie, who worked as a civilian instructor for the Top Gun training.

The director, while sitting down for an interview with the media portal, revealed that the return of McGillis was never intended. He stated, "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards.” Kosinski further added that he wanted new faces and characters to rule in the sequel.

Meanwhile, McGillis too added to the narrative of not being chosen to reprise her role in the 2022 film. Speaking of being absent from the screens, the actress shared in 2022, “They did not, nor do I think they would ever... I mean, I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.”

Following her success during the early days of her career in acting, McGillis has stepped away from the industry. While talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress claimed, “I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.”

Moreover, Top Gun: Maverick went on to become the second highest grossing movie of 2022, with the global collection of $1.496 billion.

As for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “Thirty years of service leads Maverick to train a group of elite TOPGUN graduates to prepare for a high-profile mission while Maverick battles his past demons.”

The film is available to stream on Prime Video.