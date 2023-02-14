Box Office: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania secures good advances; Shehzada relies on spot bookings

It has been almost three weeks since the release of Pathaan and in this span of time, the Hindi movie industry saw no significant releases. The film maintained the top position in India for 20 days and the streak will go on till Thursday, its 23rd box office day. After 23 days, the film finally has a couple of worthy rivals in the form of Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania, both of which are expected to do more business than Pathaan on its 24th day.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has taken a strong advance start at the box office, as has been the case with most Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The film has sold 43,907 tickets in the three national multiplex chains as at 10:30am on Tuesday , that is two days prior to its release. Of the 43,907 tickets, around 24,860 tickets have come from PVR, 12,000 from Inox and 7,047 tickets from Cinepolis. By Thursday night, the film should comfortably sail past the 1,00,000 tickets mark in three multiplex chains, which should be good enough for the film to secure an opening in the Rs. 8 to 10 crore range . Currently, the numbers are around 30 percent lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and thus this projection. Hollywood films generally have relatively slow movement through the day because most viewers prefer purchasing their tickets in advance, unlike Bollywood which heavily depends on walk-ins.

Shehzada Relies On Support From Mass Audiences And Expects Strong Spot Bookings

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is keenly awaited by audiences. The film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan on the big screens after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kriti Sanon, after the well-acclaimed film with Varun Dhawan, Bhediya. The advance bookings of the film have begun and as at 10:30am on Tuesday, the film has sold 3,483 tickets in three national chains. Of the 3,483 tickets, 1,845 tickets have come from PVR, 1,000 from Inox and 638 tickets from Cinepolis. These numbers keep the film on course to do a business of around Rs 7 crores. Being a mass oriented film, it should get good walk-ins and this will be further aided by a good word of mouth.

Shehzada Compares Well With Post-Pandemic Mid-Budget Films



Shehzada can be compared with other post pandemic mid-budget films. Taking PVR's advance bookings at the same juncture as the base, Bhediya sold 2,100 tickets, Shamshera sold 4,547 tickets, JugJugg Jeeyo sold 5,749 tickets and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sold 7,903 tickets, as compared to 1,845 tickets of Shehzada. It is to be noted that Shehzada has sold more tickets than Bhediya in Inox till now. Inox movie chain tends to perform better for slightly massy films and Shehzada fits the bill. So far, the trailer and songs of Shehzada have been well received. The hit pairing of Kartik and Kriti should help substantially since there is no doubt that people like to see them together.

You can watch both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada at a theatre near you, starting from February 17, 2023.