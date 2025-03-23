Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom to Lead Avengers: Secret Wars Whilst Being Center of Conflict? Here’s What Insider Claims

The Marvel Cinematic Universe announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. into the franchise, leaving the fans excited for the actor’s appearance on the screen again. However, with one change, the Oscar winner will not be playing the iconic role of Iron Man but will portray the character of Dr. Victor Von Doom, the villain.

Amid the filming of the movie being underway, an insider dropped major clues about the storyline of the upcoming Avengers films, Secret Wars, and Doomsday.

According to the reports of the BGR insider, Dr. Doom will replace Kang to be the main villain of the MCU multiverse saga. Moreover, the source claimed that with the makers making various changes behind the scenes, Avengers: Doomsday will lead to the Secret Wars, making Dr. Doom the center of the conflict.

Downey Jr.’s upcoming character is also said to be as dangerous as Thanos, which led the Avengers into the Infinity War and the Endgame.

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers have returned to the directors’ chair for the first time since 2019.

Since the news of RDJ stepping in to play the antagonist has taken over the internet, fans have been wondering how the makers will fit in the upcoming character with the actor’s role as Tony Stark. The theories have revealed that Doom is one of the variants of Iron Man, and the character’s death in the Endgame was part of the plan to introduce Von Doom.

A source leak also suggests that Dr. Doom will initially act as an ally of the Avengers and will go on to use them to his advantage. The rumors also have it that the villain will lead the team of evil Avengers from one of the other universes.

Apart from the return of Robert Downey Jr., the fans are also anticipating Chris Evans will don his Captain America suit again.

Avengers: Secret Wars and Doomsday are scheduled to hit the screens in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.