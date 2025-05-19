Fan Sneaks Onto Avengers Doomsday Set: From Madripoor Secrets to X-Men Theories, 3 Major Leaks Revealed

A TikTok user going by @TheyNeverSawItComing went viral after claiming to sneak onto the set of Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated Marvel movie directed by the Russo Brothers. The user shared a video showing behind-the-scenes footage from the London-based set. While the clip has since been taken down from TikTok, it was re-uploaded to Instagram and circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter).

The film, starring Robert Downey Jr. in a new role as Doctor Doom, began filming in March 2025 and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

One of the most talked-about details from the video is the sighting of a Madripoor set. Madripoor, a fictional island known for its lawless, criminal environment, first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It's closely tied to Sharon Carter’s Power Broker storyline and holds deep connections to Marvel’s mutant universe.

Fans on social media pointed out that this could hint at Sharon Carter’s return or even signal Wolverine’s possible involvement. One user posted, “If we get Madripoor in this movie, it would be nice if this means we finally get to resolve the whole Sharon/Power-Broker storyline.” Another simply asked, “Wolverine?”

While the clip gained attention, several Marvel fans questioned its authenticity. Some suggested it could be a manufactured stunt. A user on X wrote, “The TikTok clip, the username, the fact that it did not immediately get sniped down by Disney…this is painfully staged as hell.” Another joked, “Yeah, this definitely isn’t some stunt by Disney.”

Critics pointed out that the TikToker didn't try to hide, walking openly with a backpack and phone in hand. “He walked around with a backpack on and his phone out like he’s recording, and that’s how someone looks if they’re supposed to be there?” one person asked.

In addition to Madripoor, fans also spotted fallen Sentinels, a callback to X-Men: Days of Future Past. These sightings fueled rumors of a major Avengers vs. X-Men crossover in Avengers: Doomsday.

With Marvel now integrating Fox’s X-Men universe, theories are growing stronger. Rumors suggest cameos from Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto, along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

While nothing has been confirmed by Marvel, the leaked footage has added fuel to ongoing speculation. Until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in 2026, fans will continue to analyze every detail and possible leak online.

