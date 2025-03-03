Oscars 2025: The Biggest Firsts at This Year's Ceremony; From the First Latvian Film to Brazil's First Win

The 2025 Academy Awards were filled with historic wins. Several nominees made history with their victories, setting records and becoming firsts in the film industry. From

Latvia winning its first Oscar to Zoe Saldaña making history for the Dominican community as per TIME, here are the most significant firsts from this year's Oscars.

1. Flow becomes Latvia's first Oscar winner

The animated film Flow won Best Animated Feature, marking Latvia’s first Academy Award. The dialogue-free, visually striking film is also the first independent movie to win this category. It was also nominated for Best International Feature, though the award went to Brazil’s I’m Still Here.

2. Zoe Saldaña becomes the first American of Dominican Origin to win an Oscar

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. She spoke about her immigrant family in her speech. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961,” she said.

“I am the proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. And I know I will not be the last.” She also joined a select group of actors who have won for a non-English-language role in a film nominated for Best International Feature.

3. Brazil wins its first Oscar

Brazil finally secured its first Oscar after five previous nominations. I’m Still Here won Best International Feature. The movie tells the story of Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared during Brazil’s military dictatorship.

Paiva later became a lawyer and activist. The film has been widely praised in Brazil for its powerful message. The film’s lead actress, Fernanda Torres, was also nominated for Best Actress, but the award went to Mikey Madison.

4. Paul Tazewell becomes first black man to win for Costume Design

Paul Tazewell won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his work on Wicked. This made him the first Black man to win in this category. “I am the first Black man to receive the Oscar design award,” he said in his speech.

“I’m so proud of this.” He also thanked Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who stood to applaud his achievement. Tazewell has worked on Broadway hits such as The Color Purple and In the Heights.

5. Sean Baker wins four Oscars in one night

Anora had a big night, with director Sean Baker making history by winning four Oscars in a single year. He won Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture. The film’s star, Mikey Madison, also won Best Actress, making it one of the most successful films at the 2025 Oscars.

6. Adrien Brody wins his second Best Actor Oscar

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, becoming the first person to win two Best Actor awards from his first two nominations. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist, in which he also played a Holocaust survivor. Brody still holds the record for the youngest actor to win Best Actor.